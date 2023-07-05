A woman suffered life-changing injuries after fighting broke out outside a hotel.

Police were called to the Cedar Court Hotel, at Ainley Top, in Huddersfield following trouble at around 10.30pm on Saturday, 1 July.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a woman who was standing away from the incident suffered a life-changing injuries after being knocked down and attacked by another woman.

A second woman sustained a facial injury after being hit by a glass.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding and released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Det Con Rachael Hutchison, of Calderdale CID, said: "We are conducting a number of enquiries into both assaults and the wider disorder outside the Cedar Court Hotel on Saturday and would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about either attack, or the fighting.

"The woman injured in the first attack suffered a very serious facial injury and it is important that anyone who has information or mobile phone footage which could assist police enquiries comes forward."

