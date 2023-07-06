Lincolnshire Police treating body found in River Trent as 'unexplained'

Credit: PA

A body has been found in the River Trent in Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Police received reports at 08:10 on 6 July that a body had been discovered. The death is currently being treated as "unexplained”.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Lincolnshire Police said: "We received reports at 8.10am relating to a body found on the River Trent in Gainsborough.

"At this stage, it is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A police presence will remain for some time, and we would ask the public to please avoid the area while officers conduct their enquiries."

