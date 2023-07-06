A five-year-old boy has defied all odds to enjoy the trip of a lifetime after his parents were told to say goodbye to him twice.Noah Nicholson from Girmsby, was born 13 weeks premature, leading to a number of issues with his organs.

He suffers from cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease as well as a number of other illnesses.

When he was born, he suffered with bleeds on his brain which led to a number of life saving operations in the first five months of his life.Now fully dependent on a drip to give him nutrients, mum Tracy is his full time carer.

Although life is hard, she credits his smile as the reason she can make it through every day.Tracy said: "Just two weeks after being born, Tracy and Craig were told to say goodbye to Noah after doctors diagnosed him with Necrotising enterocolitis. Miraculously, an operation saved his life.

Noah's conditions mean his intestines could flip at any time, causing him to need a life saving operation each time. Credit: MEN MEDIA

"We didn't think he would make, it was just awful.

"At three weeks old, he had part of his intestine removed and was fitted with a stoma bag." Tragically, the bag perforated, meaning Noah had yet another life saving operation.

"To date, he has had 14 major operations, the majority of which have been to save his life.

At six months, Noah was meant to have his stoma bag taken out, but it didn't work. As a result, he spent 18 months in hospital, leading to him being unable to tolerate any food at all.

Now, Noah's conditions mean his intestines could flip at any time, causing him to need a life saving operation each time.On top of this, he's had sepsis countless times, making life difficult for full time carer Tracy.

"Some days are hard, but his smile and the happiness he has is just amazing. He's just the most loving person in the world and even though we're living on the edge all the time, he gets me through it."Recently, the family were asked to go to Disneyland by St. Andrew's Hospice, where Noah is a patient.

The Make A Wish foundation had created a Disneyland in Staffordshire, England, to help children like Noah who aren't able to travel.Tracy said: "This was the perfect wish for him and he loved spending time with the characters and watching the shows."

She added: "It was great for all of us and so lovely to have that time together.

We will never be able to do anything like that again, but to be able to relax and watch him be so happy while making memories we can hold onto forever was fantastic.

