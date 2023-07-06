Three people have been released from police custody, following the death of a man in Skegness.

59-year-old Charlie McGhee Adair was confirmed to have died after emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive, Skegness, at around 12.25pm on Monday.

Two men, aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder on 4 July, along with a 63-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Charlie McGhee Adair's family have released a photo of the 59-year-old. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

They have now been released without any further action but the 32-year-old man remains in custody for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police remain in the area.

The force is appealing for anyone with information or who was in the area between 10am on 2 July and 12 noon on 3 July to contact them.

