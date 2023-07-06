A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Lincolnshire.

A 59-year-old was confirmed to have died after emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive, Skegness, at around 12.25pm on Monday, 3 July.

He was later identified as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.

Police have now charged Anthony David Robertson, 32, of no fixed address, with murder, robbery and fraud by misrepresentation.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 7 July.

One man aged 35, and a woman aged 36, had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 63-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have since been released.