A police officer who was badly injured after being attacked while on duty has travelled to the House of Commons to raise concerns about the dangers of working on the frontline.

PC Sam Woods, a member of the drugs team at West Yorkshire Police, suffered a serious head injury when she was assaulted while trying to arrest a suspect last month on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield.

As well as the large gash on her forehead, she suffered injuries to her leg and arm but said she did not immediately realise how badly she had been hurt.

She said: "It all went black and then it was like I was back in the room. It was a weird feeling, because I didn’t feel any pain in my head, but when I put my hand on my head I could feel liquid.

"I pulled my phone out and took a picture, so I could see what injuries I had.

"When I saw the gash, I thought, ‘This is quite serious’. Luckily, an ambulance was with us within a couple of minutes."

After the incident, PC Woods struggled to sleep and suffered from headaches and brain fog. She has now gone back to work part-time.

She said: "It’s one of those situations where it couldn’t really be avoided in the job that I do. It could easily happen again.

"I didn’t want to show my mum the picture of my head to start with, because now she’ll phone me sometimes and say: ‘How’s work been today?’.

"I think it gave my parents a shock that I potentially might not come home from work.”

PC Woods grew up in Wakefield and said she wanted to help combat the drug problem there, especially as she had lost school friends after they had become addicted to heroin.

She said: “I know the effects it can have on people. We’re never going to get rid of drugs altogether. But even if it’s just helping one or two people and getting them out of that situation."

She said there needed to be tougher sentences for offenders who assault police officers and travelled to the House of Commons to speak to MP Holly Lynch, who has campaigned on the issue, about the dangers of policing.

PC Sam Woods, West Yorkshire Police Federation chair Craig Nicholls and MP Holly Lynch outside the House of Commons. Credit: West Yorkshire Police Federation

She said: “It’s going to get worse and worse, as people think they can get away with it, because the sentences aren’t there.

“I think that, in recent years, policing has become a very hard job to do without it being dangerous, because the respect for the police has gone.

“I wanted to talk to MPs because this happens day in and day out, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

"I want to tell them about the dangers we face as police officers. I’m quite lucky, I work on a small team and we always work double-crewed. But I know from being a frontline officer and single-crewed that it’s dangerous.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take before MPs realise the dangers we have to put ourselves through.

"We’re normal people. I go to work and do the job because I love it. But when things like this happen, you think: is it worth putting yourself through that for a job?”

West Yorkshire Police Federation chair Craig Nicholls said there were delays in seeing perpetrators of violence against police brought to justice.

"We’re seeing officers being let down, time and time again," he said.

“Sam is a really good, conscientious officer who’s gone to work to do her job, and has ended up with a significant head injury. I want MPs to see that Sam is a real person, a member of the community, and somebody who is trying to do her best within the area that she works.”

