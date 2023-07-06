Police in plain clothes and on electric bikes have been deployed to try to catch a serial flasher targeting women using a park.

Officers from the North East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself at Roundhay Park in recent weeks.

As well as plain clothes patrols, uniformed NPT officers have been using e-bikes to cover more ground. Drones are also being used to monitor the park.

Enquiries are being carried out with experts in criminal psychology to try to understand the offender's behaviour patterns.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert, of Leeds District Police, said: "We are aware of residents’ concerns about indecent exposure incidents in Roundhay Park and can promise that extensive enquiries are ongoing by police and partners to identify suspects.

"It must be stressed that while no-one has been hurt we do take reports of such behaviour very seriously indeed."

Victims should call 999, but anyone with information should contact the Leeds North East NPT on 101.