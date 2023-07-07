A shark-loving 11-year-old cleaned up 24 east coast beaches in 24 hours to raise money for a marine conservation charity.

Max Robson, from Scunthorpe, northern Lincolnshire, worked around-the-clock with dad Steve to clear rubbish from beaches from Skegness to Scarborough.

The litter-picking pair collected everything from plastic buckets to wet wipes on their quest to raise money for Bite Back, a charity that looks after shark welfare.

Max, who started at 11am in Skegness, Lincolnshire, and finished at 11am the following day in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, said: "My favourite part was being on the beach at night, even if it was a bit strange."

He added: "I think [sharks] are awesome and cool and more needs to be done to raise awareness about how they're misunderstood".

Max regularly takes on fundraising challenges and since 2018 has raised £4,000. In 2020 he cycled 31 miles in one day to raise over £1,300 for Crocodiles of the World.

Part of his inspiration comes from meeting TV presenter Steve Backshall, a patron for the Bite Back charity.

Dad Steve said: "It was very unusual and was definitely out of Max's comfort zone. It was quite eery on the beach on our own, it has to be said."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.