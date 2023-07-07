Drivers are being warned of delays of over an hour and queues of seven miles on the A1M after a serious collision.

An air ambulance arrived on the scene after the accident at around 14:40pm this afternoon (7 July) caused a complete closure of the northbound carriageway.

Traffic was also briefly held in the southbound direction.

It has caused congestion between junctions 48 (Boroughbridge) and 46 (Wetherby) with traffic slow through Wetherby as drivers look for alternative routes.

National Highways put out advice for motorists heading north on the A1M. It says to leave the carriageway at junction 46 onto the B6164 and A168.

After 10 miles on the A168, drivers can then rejoin the A1M at junction 48 to continue their journey.

