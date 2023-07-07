Police closed a road in Lincoln to help a family of ducks to cross.

Officers blocked off De Wint Avenue after the mother duck and five ducklings were seen in the road on Thursday.

In a post on social media, the Lincoln Police team wrote: "The best type of road closure. We closed De Wint Avenue earlier today, so PCSO Carter could escort a mum and her babies across the road."

Many social media users welcomed the intervention.

Tony Webster wrote: "What a lovely story to show life isn't all bad and miserable."

Ali Burrows added: "Well done to police this is so nice and very kind thing to do need more people like you guys are doing a fantastic job."

But others questioned the use of police resources.

Peter East wrote: "Amazing turn up for this but can’t be bothered with a shed burglary - great use of our taxes."

Officers responded to the criticism, replying: "We are fairly sure that most people will be happy that we, firstly, didn't run them over ourselves as we happened to be passing down the street on patrol, and secondly not allow them to be run over by anyone else, especially as it was directly opposite the entrance to a school.

"So essentially, yes this was a great use of tax payer money in our opinion."

