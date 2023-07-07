The mother of a teenager who was groomed by county lines drugs gangs before being found dead in a homeless hostel says too many children are "falling through the cracks".

Ben Nelson-Roux, from Knaresborough, became addicted and fell into debt after first being given drugs at the age of 12. He was forced by dealers to transport and sell drugs.

He was found dead by his mother, Kate Roux, in a hostel at the age of 16 in April 2020.

Ms Roux has now welcomed an operation launched by North Yorkshire Police to tackle an emerging drugs problem in Harrogate. Officers say a new county line has been set up to traffic drugs into the town from West Yorkshire.

She said: "Any kind of stepping up of safeguarding children and young people has got to be a step in the right direction.

"Children are really falling through the cracks. I think there needs to be a lot more early intervention."

County lines is a term used to describe criminal activity linked to drug dealers in major cities who establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas. They tend to use young and vulnerable people to carry, store, and sell drugs.

Police in Harrogate say there has been an increase in drug dealing and violent crime in recent weeks.

Since the start of June, when they launched Operation Roll, they have arrested nine people in connection with suspected dealing. Four people have been charged.

Ms Roux is warning families to look out for youngsters who may be vulnerable to exploitation by gangs. She believes Ben was susceptible because of mental health and behavioural problems.

After developing a drug addiction, his life spiralled out of control and he was placed in an adult homeless hostel in Harrogate, which a coroner later said was "unsuitable" for a child.

While living there, he told his social worker that he felt suicidal, had been assaulted, witnessed a stabbing and seen men inject themselves with class A drugs.

At the inquest into Ben's death, the coroner said he could not be sure drugs were to blame.

Ms Roux urged other young people to speak out if they are being targeted. "Find the people you trust and talk to them. There is a way out of this," she said.

"Hang on. Seek out the people who are going to give you good support."

