No-one will face charges over the death of a man who was restrained in an incident at a jewellery store.

Sam Diatta, 39, suffered medical difficulties after police were called following a disturbance at Mappin & Webb, on Coney Street, in York, on 26 July last year.

Officers attended the shop after several 999 calls from members of the public reporting a disturbance. Mr Diatta was taken to York District Hospital but later died.

Four men – two who were in the store at the time and two passers-by – were later arrested.

North Yorkshire Police said all four had been released from the investigation without charge.

The force said a complex investigation had been carried out "to prove, or disprove, any individual, or collective criminal responsibilities" relating to Mr Diatta's death, including specialist medical evidence.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with Samuel’s family at this time. They have been fully informed of the rationale for the Crown Prosecution Service's decision and have been supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation."

In a statement issued after Mr Diatta's death, his family said he had developed mental health issues in his teenage years but was "a gentle giant, who was kind and generous and loved by all who met him".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.