An aircraft has been destroyed after crashing in a field in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Bagby Airfield in Hambleton at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene show extensive wreckage.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

The aftermath of the crash.

Three fire engines and a specialist appliance were deployed from Thirsk, Northallerton and Ripon.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is believed to be investigating.

More to follow.