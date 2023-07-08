A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in broad daylight in Scunthorpe.

Police were called to Queensway at around 3.20pm this afternoon to reports of the attack.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Scott Miller from Humberside Police said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.

"A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"There will continue to be a high presence of officers in the area throughout the day and into the evening, providing additional reassurance to residents whilst enquiries continue. I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."