Child critically injured in hospital after being in collision with car in Halifax

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision at Kings Cross Street in Halifax

A 9-year-old girl has been left critically injured in hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Halifax.

A patrol officer found the girl, who was with an adult, at around 11am on Saturday 8 July at the junction of Kings Cross Street and Park road.

She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

The driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa, a 53-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

