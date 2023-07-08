A 56-year-old man from Skegness who tried to slash his ex-partner with a kitchen knife has been jailed.

Martin Yarrow forced his way through a door and tried to stab the victim with a knife he had concealed behind his back.

The woman, in her 50s, made an emergency call to police and Yarrow fled the scene.

She suffered minor injuries in the attack.

He was arrested two hours later and charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Yarrow of Harrow Drive appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison and given a 10-year restraining order.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.