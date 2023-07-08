Police are hunting a masked man seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Bradford which left two men injured.

Officers were called to Farleton Drive in Fagley at 5.10pm on Friday 7 July where the men were found with injuries consistent with gunshots.

Both were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police say a masked man dressed in black was seen running off towards Fagley after the shooting and are appealing for anyone who saw him.

DCI Alan Weekes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: "Firearms offences are treated exceptionally seriously in West Yorkshire and we are conducting a full investigation into this incident which we believe was a targeted attack on both victims.

"Local Neighbourhood policing officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.

"I am appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw a masked male dressed in black either approach or flee the Farleton Drive area, heading towards Fagley, just after the shooting."