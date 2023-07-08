Detectives are investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl in playing fields in Rotherham.

The teenager was walking with a group of friends through Eastwood Playing Fields, Off Eldon Road and Hardwicke Road on 6 July when the incident happened.

Officers have now issued a cctv image of man they would like to trace.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify a man they believe may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise the man image? Were you in the park at this time, or travelling through the nearby streets and may have seen him?"

He is described as white, around 18-20 years old, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with short brown hair in a ‘back and sides’ haircut.

It is believed he was wearing a plain grey hoody and blue jogging bottoms with stripes down the leg, and white trainers.

