Flooding and disruption is expected across much of the UK this weekend, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain being issued by the Met Office.

The weather warning is currently in place from 9am until midnight on Saturday.

England’s hunt for Australian wickets was halted by the weather at Headingley, with the third morning of the third Ashes Test washed out.

Morning showers on Saturday meant no play was possible before lunch, which was brought forward to 12.30pm as ground staff began the cleaning up operation.

The match is poised on a knife edge, with the tourists 142 runs ahead after being reduced to 116 for four in their second innings.

Elsewhere, play could also be interrupted at Wimbledon, where Katie Boulter will fly the British flag as she plays Elena Rybakina.

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action against Sorana Cirstea on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: PA

What to expect?

A yellow weather warning means:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

