Firefighters have tackled a roof fire in a Derbyshire village thought to have been caused by a lightning strike which hit a telegraph pole.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the region on Saturday night after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

The blaze, in Apperknowle near Dronfield, saw four crews attend the scene to battle the flames.

No-one was injured in the fire.

A post on Dronfield Fire Station's Facebook page said the blaze is beleived to have been caused by a lightning strike which hit a telegraph pole, triggering a fire in the house's roof void.

Four crews from the surrounding areas tackled the flames Credit: Dronfield Fire Station

The post added: "Due to the nature of the building construction, it took some work, in the pouring rain, to gain access and fully extinguish."

Firefighters from Dronfield, Staveley, Chesterfield and Clay Cross tackled the fire, using an aerial platform to put out the flames.

Neighbouring properties also suffered damage around their telephone sockets.