A Hull teenager, whose father is in the Army, has set up a support group for young people from military families.

Elizabeth Wilson, 16, has recently joined mainstream school after being in military schools for all her life and found the transition difficult.

She went to charity Hull4Heroes with the idea of setting up a new support group for those in a similar situation so they could help each other through the challenges.

She said: "I always think that it is always the child that doesn't have the choice. You have the person who's in [the military] who can leave, you have the person who's married, they can leave, it's always the child that I feel doesn't and so obviously when that parent goes away they're just left to deal with the consequences. And so it can be really hard."

The support group is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Elizabeth, who is also a member of Youth Parliament, hopes the scheme could make a real difference to children and young people who are struggling.

She said: "I'm hoping it'll help a lot of people and decrease the loneliness that can be felt when you move to a new city or in the military life.

"It means you get to meet new people, hopefully have fun, just a break from adults as well and you're just able to relax."

Elizabeth's MP Emma Hardy has backed the idea of the support group and brought it up with the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who has promised to meet with Elizabeth to discuss the project.

Ms Hardy said: "There's lots of children out there maybe feeling the same way Elizabeth felt but this gives them that opportunity to unite, to make those friendships, to form those new relationships, and to have fun."

It is hoped the idea is something which could be rolled out nationally following Elizabeth's meeting with the Defence Secretary.