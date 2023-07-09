A school in Lincolnshire has confiscated more than 50 vapes from children since September, including one containing cannabis.

The county's trading standards team said some of the products had a 9,000 puff capacity - which is 15 times the legal limit.

One of the vapes found at the unnamed school was identified as containing a THC vape, meaning it contains cannabis.

Trading standards has warned of the danger illicit vapes can have on people's health.

It comes just two months after ITV News Calendar's exclusive, which revealed more than a quarter of shops sold vapes to underage teenagers in tests carried out by trading standards officers in Lincolnshire.

In the last year, data shared with ITV Calendar, shows that 27% of retailers failed test purchases carried out by Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

In contrast, in similar tests, less than 10% of underage customers were sold cigarettes or alcohol.

9,455 illegal vapes have been seized across Lincolnshire since May 2022 Credit: ITV Calendar

In the last year 9,455 have been seized across Lincolnshire, with some containing five times the legal limit of nicotine.

A recent NHS survey found almost one in 10 children aged between 11 and 15 use an electronic cigarette, up from just 3% in 2018.

One in five 15-year-olds said they vaped, with the sharpest rise among girls.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards are doing special workshops in schools across the county as part of its efforts to tackle the issue.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards said in a tweet: " Previous analysis has found illicit vapes to contain high levels of lead, nickel, and chromium.

"Lead is known to affect the central nervous system and brain development, whilst nickel and chromium can trigger blood clotting and exacerbate cardiovascular disease."