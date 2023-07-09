A woman is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked outside a bar in Hull.

Police were called to Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road at around 1.20am on Sunday 9 July, where a 66-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Rebecca Dickinson from Humberside Police said: "A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Those living in the area can expect to see an increased policing presence throughout the day and into the evening whilst our investigation continues. I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns, to please come and speak to us."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.