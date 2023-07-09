Sheffield was hit by flash flooding last night (8th July), as the region was met with huge thunderstorms and lightning.

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings across the city, for Bagley Dike in Grimsthorpe, Meers Brook at Heeley and Tributaries in North Debryshire and Pontefract.

They have since been lifted.

Videos on social media showed floodwater on Abbeydale Road and other streets in the city.

People were urged not to drive through any flooded areas.

Trams in Sheffield were disrupted too, the network said on Twitter: "We've got trams across the network stuck in large amount of standing water.

"We're hoping levels start to subside shortly.

"There are some residual delays across the network due to weather issues but all services are running."

Fans got wet as Blossoms played at Millennium Square in Leeds

Meanwhile Blossoms had to finish their set early in Millenium Square in Leeds on Saturday night, due to the torrential rain.

Earlier in the day, play was paused at the Ashes Test match at Headingley stadium because of the heavy rain. However, the game restarted around 4:45pm.

Sunday is looking to be a brighter and calmer day, with all weather and flood warnings removed for the region.