Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed on a street in Sheffield in the early hours of 9 July.

Officers are asking for any dash-cam footage or witnesses relating to a collision on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross at around 12.50am on Sunday 9 July.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a crash involving him and a silver Volkswagen Golf.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The 37-year-old driver of the Golf has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police said on Sunday afternoon that he remains in custody.

