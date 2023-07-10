The father of a boy who went missing 16 years ago has said that he is still "barely able to function" on what would be his son's 30th birthday.

Andrew Gosden, from Doncaster, was 14 when he disappeared in London in 2007. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Speaking in a blog written on 10 July – Andrew’s birthday – his father Kevin spoke of his ongoing struggle to process his son's disappearance.

He said: "I have struggled with crippling anxiety and depression, to the extent that it is barely possible to function.

"No matter how many years pass by without him, those feelings never change and are often intensified by seemingly small things that would not have been a problem before he vanished.

Andrew Gosden was last seen on 14 September 2007. Credit: ITV Yorkshire

"After all the searching, appealing, praying and hoping, we all still miss him intensely every single day; it never seems to become easier."

Andrew went missing on 14 September, 2007, from Balby in Doncaster, after he left home to go to school.

He withdrew £200 from his bank account, bought a one-way train ticket to London and boarded the 9.35am GNER service from Doncaster.

CCTV cameras captured him at Kings Cross station later that day in what would be the last known sighting of him.

At the time, he was wearing black jeans and a t-shirt.

After leaving the station that day, no information about his movements has been corroborated by police.

Over the years, Mr Gosden has worked with the charity Missing People to raise awareness of the case.

A number of age-progression images have been produced showing what Andrew may have looked like as he got older.

Age progression images show how Andrew Gosden may have looked over the years.

Kevin Gosden said Andrew had planted acorns as a 10-year-old at their home in the hope they would grow.

He said: "Half a dozen grew and I gradually replanted them over the years, keeping one for our own back garden.

"Last year, it produced its first acorns, showing that, while still only about six feet or two metres tall, it has matured as Andrew predicted."

In December 2021, two men were arrested over Andrew's disappearance. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Police said they seized "numerous devices".

Both were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

