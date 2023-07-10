A nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death while playing in the street, a court has heard.

Lilia Valutyte was outside a shop where her mother was working when she was attacked by Deividas Skebas on a street in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 29 July last year, a jury at Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Lithuanian national Skebas, 23, is charged with murder but has already been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Instead a trial of the facts is taking place. The jury will be asked to determine whether Skebas carried out the killing, but not whether he is criminally guilty.

The case is expected to last two days.

Deividas Skebas at a previous court hearing. Credit: PA

Opening the case, prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC said Lilia was playing outside on Fountain Lane at around 6.15pm.

He said: "As Lilia played with her hula hoop, the defendant Deividas Skebas approached, quickening his pace as he moved towards her."

Mr Donnellan said Skebas pulled a knife from the waist of his trousers.

He added: "Lilia stepped slightly off the road onto the pavement to move out of his way... he thrust the knife into her chest and through into her heart."

Despite the efforts of an off-duty police officer as well as doctors and paramedics, Lilia died within an hour, the court heard.

Skebas is not present for the proceedings.

Jurors were told they were not being asked to decide his intention, or his mental fitness, only whether he carried out the killing.