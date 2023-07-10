The Great Yorkshire Show returns this week with around 140,000 people expected to descend on the showground in Harrogate between Tuesday and Friday 11-14 July.

The show celebrates the best of the region's culture, food and farming. This year there are a number of new shows and classes to mark the 164th anniversary.

Where is the Show taking place?

The Great Yorkshire Show is located at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate HG2 8NZ.

What's on at this year's Great Yorkshire Show?

Across the four-day event, visitors will be able to take in a variety of activities including live-stock competitions, equine displays, sheepdog trails and live music.

Star performer Lorenzo is set to wow crowds once again when he takes to the Main Ring each day. The horseman is a huge hit with visitors to the show and last appeared in 2018, performing to a packed Showground.

There’s also the best in British livestock competing across the judging rings as well as cutting edge machinery and farming equipment.

For those that enjoy the outdoors, there will be the opportunity to take part in a variety of wood crafts including turning, carving, marquetry and stick making.

Here's what else is on:

Chainsaw Carving

Woodworking Crafts

Pole Climbing Session

Live Forestry Demonstration

Rabbit Display

Sheep Shearing

Sheep to Chic Fashion Show

Sheep Dog Trials

Shoemaking

Arts Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Flowers & Horticulture including Garden Show

Cheese & Dairy Show

Credit: PA Media

Can you still get tickets?

No. The show is sold out and tickets won't be available to purchase at the gate.

Grandstand tickets for the main ring are still available to buy, but they don't give entry to the show.

How do I get to the Great Yorkshire Show?

Shuttle Bus

A free shuttle bus will run a service from Harrogate Bus Station to the Showground, running daily at 7:20am until 7pm. Buses depart every 10 minutes and the service is free.

The last bus will depart the Showground for Harrogate at 7pm. All vehicles will be low floor, double decks, with buggy spaces for families.

Car

The Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, is easily accessible from all parts of the country by road and there will be signed routes to the Show on your approach into the town.

Car parking is free of charge and the Great Yorkshire Showground car parks open at 6am each day.

Wetherby Road (A661) will be one-way from the Kestrel Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am on Show days.

The one-way system has also been extended on the A658 towards Harrogate from the Thistle Hill junction (turn off to Knaresborough) to the Kestrel roundabout. This will be for mornings only from 6.30am.

This will be reversed on Wetherby Road at 2pm between Rudding Lane and The Kestrel Roundabout to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate. This will remain in force until 8pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic.

Rail

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York. Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate as well as York and Harrogate. The shuttle bus services can then be used from the station to the show ground.

