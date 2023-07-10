Inquests have opened into the deaths of a toddler and her father in a car crash on Father's Day.

Two-year-old Oria Henry and her father, Ashley, died when their car collided with a lorry on the A153 in Anwick, near Sleaford, on 18 June.

Lincolnshire Police are treating Oria's death as murder. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

An inquest held at Lincoln Coroner's Court on Monday heard the exact cause of Oria's death is yet to be determined.

A separate inquest into the death of 35-year-old Mr Henry, opened an hour later, heard that his cause of death has also not been established.

Mr Henry worked as an office administrator. Both he and Oria lived in Leicester.

Their inquests were adjourned until 18 December.

Following her daughter's death, Oria's mother Rachael Leader described her "indescribable pain".

She said: "I'm so sorry your precious life was taken from you. You gave me so much light, sweetheart, so much love and so much happiness."

The murder investigation continues.