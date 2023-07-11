The 18th century Bubwith bridge will be closed until October, as it undergoes major repairs.

Part of the 85 metre long bridge collapsed in September 2022 after being hit by a car. The accident also uncovered underlying weakness in the structure of the bridge.

The council says the emergency work is needed to ensure the bridge is safe and

The project should take 15 weeks to complete, as long as on no other urgent structural issues are found.

The bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent and dates back to 1798, will be closed to everyone while the scheme is carried out.

The work was originally estimate to take 20 weeks. But, after concerns were raised, the council worked with contractors to agree a 15-week scheme.

Repairs to the Grade II-listed structure will include the installation of a barrier to protect the bridge in the event of any future collisions, resurfacing of the road and strengthening work.

Signed diversion route will be in place, with local drivers able to find shorter, alternative routes. A shuttle-bus will also be on offer.

Adam Holmes, the council's director of infrastructure and facilities, said: "The repairs and strengthening are essential in order to make the structure safe and sound for the future, and we can’t do them while the bridge is open. The closure is unavoidable.

"We completely understand this will still cause major disruption and inconvenience, mainly for local residents and businesses, but we have listened to them, taken on board their concerns, and we hope this 15-week scheme will be more acceptable.

"We need to stress, however, that if the repair team uncover any further structural issues with the bridge during the work, this may extend the length of the scheme."

