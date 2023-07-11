A father and son who masterminded a scam to sell counterfeit currency worth almost £1million have been ordered to pay back more than £220,000.

Christopher Gaunt, 59, was jailed for six-and-a-half years last December for making banknotes to sell to criminals at his home in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

His son, Jordan, was given a two-year suspended sentence after also pleading guilty to making fake money with intent to supply.

They were arrested after police found piles of fake English and Scottish notes, along with a cannabis farm, at Christopher Gaunt's home.

Following confiscation proceedings at Leeds Crown Court Christopher Gaunt was ordered to pay back £217,000. Jordan Gaunt was ordered to pay a total of £3,840.

Both men must pay by 6 October, or face extra sentences.

Christopher Gaunt. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ch Insp Lee Townley, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: "Cash like that seized from these men is reinvested in policing and in good causes in communities to ensure some good can eventually come from activity which only caused misery."

Investigations into the Gaunts began in 2020 after police in West Yorkshire were contacted by the National Crime Agency, who had been investigating the use of counterfeit bank notes.

A search of Christopher Gaunt's home uncovered around £200,000 of forged paper currency as well as production equipment.

Police discovered printing equipment at Christopher Gaunt's property. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Officers found further equipment, including dyes and printers, at another property he managed at Wakefield Road in Scissett.

Investigations revealed the pair had produced around £977,000 of forged paper bank notes for sale to criminals, police said.

"They masterminded a substantial counterfeit currency ring and we believe the cash they created was being used to fund crime in communities so it is a good thing for residents that this supply chain has been broken."

