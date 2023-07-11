A kitten left unable to blink after being covered in toxic chemicals has undergone pioneering surgery.

Rosa suffered third degree burns to her face and legs after being covered in fibreglass resin.

Bradford Cat Watch Rescue said her legs and face "miraculously healed" after 13 weeks, but her eyes remained badly affected.

Rosa has undergone two surgeries Credit: Bradford Cat Watch

Rosa has now had two surgeries at Northcote Veterinary Surgery.

Seven days after her second operation, she blinked for the first time in 20 weeks.

In a statement on social media, the rescue organisation said: "Against the odds, Rosa has fought an almost impossible battle and in this time her healing has been miraculous.

"Gemma is the lead surgeon in the surgical aspect of Rosa's recovery and has relentlessly researched and liaised with the two leading eye specialists in the county.

Rosa has blinked again for the first time in 20 weeks Credit: Bradford Cat Watch

"The tissue around the eye was completely reconstructed . A wedge was removed to create a 'normal' eyelid, and a flap of skin was rotated to provide a base for healing.

"This is the second of potentially several more surgeries that Rosa will require."Rosa is now back with us at the sanctuary in her recovery room and we hope she has a restful night as she begins to recover."

Volunteers said the injuries are not believed to have been caused deliberately " but [were] rather the result of a curious kitten".

They added: "We are expecting a little bit of surgical tweaking in around six weeks but we are almost there!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.