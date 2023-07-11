A jury has found that a man killed a nine-year-old girl as she played in the street – after he was deemed unfit to stand trial for her murder.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 23, stabbed Lilia Valutyte outside a shop on Fountain Lane, in Boston, Lincolnshire, as she played with a three-year-old girl. Her mother was working in the shop at the time.

Lilia died from a single stab wound to the heart on the evening of 28 July last year.

Skebas was charged with her murder but was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Instead a trial of the facts took place at Lincoln Crown Court to determine whether he carried out the killing.

Defendants in a trial of the facts cannot be found guilty but can be found to have carried out an act.

Skebas was unanimously determined to have physically committed the act of killing Lilia by the jury on Tuesday, after around just 15 minutes of deliberation.

On the first day of the case, the jury was told Skebas, 23, first came to the UK in 2020 from Lithuania, returning to his home country, before arriving in the UK for a second time on 20 July last year.

After arriving in Boston, he was seen on CCTV buying a Sabatier paring knife from a Wilko shop in the town two days before the killing, and in the hours leading up to the incident was seen walking around the town centre.

The court was shown CCTV of the moment Skebas stabbed Lilia before running away.

She died within an hour.

The judge Mrs Justice McGowan DBE is expected to sentence Skebas to a hospital order, the only sentence the court can pass, later on Tuesday.

