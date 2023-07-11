Three men who impersonated police officers have been jailed in the country's first ever cryptocurrency blackmail conviction.

Thomas Green, 24, Leonardo Sapiano, 24, and Rayhan Miah, 24, travelled from London to the Spalding Common area on Tuesday 6 September 2022, where they were reported as acting suspiciously.

Police stopped the men while they were driving a blue Volkswagen Golf. Inside the car, they found an imitation firearm, a taser, a baseball bat, and police uniform.

The police uniforms were hired from a production props company using false details.

Police said the three men had intended to deceive their way into the victim’s home, by impersonating police officers.

They added that the men aimed to use blackmail and the fear of violence to intimidate the victim into transferring a sum of cryptocurrency to them.

The men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court last Friday, after all three entered a guilty plea in an earlier hearing.

Green and Sapiano were sentenced to four years and nine months for conspiring to blackmail.

Miah was given a three years and two months sentence for the same offence.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital or virtual currency, similar to PayPal, and can be bought or traded online. It is decentralised, so is not controlled by a government, but by an algorithm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...