Tennis star wildcard Naiktha Bains from West Yorkshire has reached the quarter-finals of the women's doubles at Wimbledon.

It's the first time an all-British pair have reached this stage of the iconic event's women's quarter-finals in 40 years.

25-year-old Bains from Leeds and her partner Scot Maia Lumsden described their progression as "surreal".

The rookie duo added Slovakians Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova to their impressive list of scalps thanks to a 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-3 win.

After her victory, Bains said: "I guess it puts it in perspective, doesn't it? That's something we didn't know."

The last time a british pair achieved the feat was 1983 when Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs were eventually beaten by tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver in the semi-finals.

Last year Bains and Lumsden reached the second round and hoped to go one better this year.

Their hard-fought victory on court 18 sets up a quarter final with the winners of Tuesday 11 July's tie between third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens and Czech duo Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova.

