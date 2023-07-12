Tom Cruise says he "can't wait" for fans to see a dramatic train stunt in the new Mission Impossible film which was shot in Derbyshire.

A specially-built prop train was driven off the edge of a cliff at Darlton Quarry in the Peak District village of Stoney Middleton in 2021.

In the film it forms the end of an action sequence which sees Cruise fighting another character on the roof of the moving carriage.

Credit: Richard Bowring

Pictures showed Cruise in a helicopter flying above the train as it fell off the track into the water below.

Coinciding with the film's release, the Hollywood star tweeted a behind-the-scenes video of how the stunt was created, saying the sequence was "tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it".

"I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life!" he said.

Tom Cruise was seen in a helicopter flying above the train stunt Credit: Richard Bowring

In the video, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie says: "Crashing the train involved multiple factors of difficulty.

"Every single camera had exactly one shot at getting it right."

Cruise was also spotted in North Yorkshire filming a scene on a moving train in 2021.

McQuarrie later tweeted to thank North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the people of Levisham for welcoming the crew to the village.

Tom Cruise was seen filming on a moving train for the Mission Impossible film in North Yorkshire In 2021

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment of the movie franchise and was released in cinemas on Wednesday.