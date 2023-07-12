A nine-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Halifax.

The girl was crossing King Cross Street with an adult shortly after 11am on Saturday 8 July when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa near to the junction with Park Road.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries. West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that she had died.

The driver of the Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police urged people to respect the family's privacy at "this exceptionally difficult time".