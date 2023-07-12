Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes, following a serious collision on the A60 this morning (12th July).

A number of roads are closed, after the crash, which happened at around 4am at the main A60 junction with the Marr Route at Mansfield.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging drivers to plan alternative routes and avoid the area whilst we continue to work and resolve this incident.

"The closures are expected to be in place for some time and we thank drivers for their patience.”