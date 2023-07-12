A man who subject two women to years of sexually explicit abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Steven Turner, 49, of Manor Park Crescent in Sheffield, called his victims from a withheld number to harass them with foul language and sexual comments.

When arrested, he told police his phone had been hacked and denied all knowledge of the calls.

Turner was found guilty of two counts of stalking involving serious alarm and distress, and jailed for two years at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was also handed five-year restraining orders banning him from contacting both victims.

PC Thomas Rogers, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Turner’s actions have caused both victims years of torment. It is only right he will now spend time behind bars for this horrendous and unprovoked harassment of two victims.

"I would like to commend the two victims in this case for their courage throughout the investigation and court process and hope they will now be able to move on with their lives knowing they have justice."