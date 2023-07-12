A car containing two suspected farm burglars crashed into a bush on the North York Moors after police used a stinger to stop their getaway.

Roads policing officers from North Yorkshire Police were in the Whitby area in the early hours of Wednesday 12 July when a report came in from a local farmer who had disturbed a break-in.

A quad bike had been moved on his property, power tools were missing, fuel drum caps had been removed and padlocks on shipping containers had been cut.

The officers made their way to the scene and came across a car thought to contain the thieves on the A171 near Castleton.

They deployed a stinger, but the vehicle continued on wheel rims on the wrong side of the road, before it crashed into hedges when attempting to turn.

Two men ran from the car after it crashed but were caught and arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

Police said the car was displaying false number plates and contained scrap metal and power tools in the boot.