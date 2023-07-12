A woman has been banned from carrying a music speaker in her home city for five years after being given a criminal behaviour order.

Jade Anderson, 49, is also prohibited from entering two hospitals and calling 999 or NHS 111 for medical help without good reason.The order, which lasts until 23 June 23 2028, bans her from possessing a speaker capable of playing amplified noise. She cannot enter Bradford Royal Infirmary or Airedale General Hospital unless she is in genuine need of medical treatment.

It comes after Anderson, of Baildon, was given a community order for assaulting a police officer and a paramedic at Bradford Royal Infirmary in April.Anyone witnesses Anderson breaking the terms of the order is advised to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone found guilty of breaching an order faces a further conviction and a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine.