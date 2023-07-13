Barnsley FC could face a fine and points deduction after being charged with multiple regulation breaches by the English Football League.

The EFL's charges relate to ownership of the South Yorkshire club and former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee between 2017 and 2022.

In a statement Barnsley FC said: "The charges announced by the EFL today are the result of an investigation initiated by the club following an internal review into the shareholdings of former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee.

"After bringing the issue to the attention of the EFL, the club has fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage and will continue to do so, as appropriate."

The charges in full are:

Failing to provide the league with correct and/or complete information regarding the beneficial ownership of shares in the club, despite a request for such information being made by the league.

Failing to provide the league with the necessary notifications regarding the ownership position at the club

Failing to publish accurate information on the club’s website concerning the ultimate owners of the significant interest in the club

Allowing individuals to acquire a position of control without prior clearance from the EFL

Failing to act towards the league with the utmost good faith.

Conway and Lee have also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations.

They and the club have 14 days to respond.

Barnsley said it will await the EFL's sanctioning decision and will comment further in due course.

The Tykes finished fourth in League One last season but narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to local rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Club parted ways with Michael Duff after he took up the vacant managerial position at Championship club Cardiff. Barnsley have since appointed Neill Collins as Head Coach on a two year deal.

