Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old British boy who was found dead in a swimming pool in Vietnam.

Otis Walder-Robb, 12, from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, died on Friday, 7 July, in what is being described as a "tragic accident".

It is understood other children pulled him from the pool and attempts were made to revive him at the scene but he later died in hospital.

Reports say police in Vietnam are investigating.

Otis lived in Thailand but was in Vietnam where his father, Stephen Walder and stepmother, Liz Robb, were volunteering at a summer camp teaching local children. His younger sister, Betty, was also with them.

Betty, Liz, Otis, Stephen were volunteering in Vietnam when the tragedy occurred Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

His death has led to an outpouring of tributes from friends in Thailand and West Yorkshire.

One posted: "Fly high you amazing boy! You was so loved and so caring by many! My thoughts are with all the family and all the extended family you have made while travelling with the best people Elizabeth Robb and Stephen Walder and little Betty. Sending lots of hugs and love!"

It is reported that the tragedy comes after Mr Walder lost his former parter and Otis' mother, Cathy Temple, to breast cancer at the age of 33 in 2017.

Just three years later their son, Rueben, 10, died from brain cancer.

Otis' mum Cathy Temple and his brother Rueben before they died Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

A fundraiser has been set up to to cover funeral and travel costs so that Otis' body can be returned to Pai, a town in northern Thailand, where he was living.

