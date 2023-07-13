A hit-and-run driver who sped off after mowing down a record-breaking trans-Atlantic rower on a pavement has been jailed for causing his death.

Mohammed Abdullah, 26, was seen dangerously weaving through traffic, narrowly avoiding a number of collisions, before he mounted the pavement on Regent Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of 22 August 2021.

He collided with 58-year-old Sean Crowley before driving off and abandoning his Vauxhall Insignia car.

Mr Crowley died in hospital almost a month later.

Abdullah, who handed himself in to police two days after the collision, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been jailed for six years and three months.

In a statement, Mr Crowley's sister, Deidre, said her brother had led an "amazing" life.

He had survived cancer at the age of 21 and at 23 was the youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic in a boat he built himself.

Sean Crowley was the youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic. Credit: Family handout

His sister said his loved ones had been left "heartbroken".

She added: "He had been planning the next stage in his life and intended spending more time in Spain with his family, but he had his future cruelly stolen from him.

"He was killed by a stranger who didn’t even bother to stop. A death is always sad, but a killing is tragic and incomprehensible.

"To know the driver made the decision to leave my brother so badly injured and suffering in the street makes it infinitely harder to bear. An accident I can understand, but for the driver to callously decide to drive off is beyond understanding."

Sheffield Crown Court heard Abdullah had picked up a takeaway and had stopped repeatedly to eat it while driving through the city centre.

Mr Crowley was carried on his car's windscreen for a short time after the collision.

Despite damage to the car, Abdullah continued driving before getting out on Bolsover Road and leaving the scene.

Sgt John Taylor, of the South Yorkshire Police serious collisions unit, said: "Abdullah displayed callous actions afterwards, leaving the scene knowing he had potentially seriously injured someone."

He said CCTV showed his vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street, nearly colliding with parked cars and bollards.

Sgt Taylor added: "His driving was erratic, dangerous and ultimately cost an innocent man his life. The judge deemed the CCTV footage too shocking and disturbing to show in court, which demonstrates the gravity of Abdullah’s actions that evening."

As well as his prison sentence Abdullah, of Limpsfield Road, Sheffield, was banned from driving for six years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.