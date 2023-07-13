A man was repeatedly stabbed in an attack at a bus station.

Police were called at 6.49am on Thursday, 13 July, after the victim, in his 40s, was attacked at the bus station in Leeds.

He was taken to hospital with several stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The New York Street entrance to Leeds City bus station has been taped off Credit: Leeds Live/MEN Media

The New York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer were closed but the remained open, and no services were affected.

Det Sgt Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: "We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those who use the bus station and the wider community. Our investigation is in its early stages, but initial enquiries suggest that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was a targeted attack."

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police via 101.

A small part of the foyer have been taped off Credit: MEN Media

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.