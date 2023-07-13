Residents in an East Yorkshire village are calling for action after an empty house became a flytipping "eyesore".

Neighbours of the property on Thorneycroft Road, in Thorngumbald, near Hull, said the garden had been used as a dumping ground since it was left vacant two years ago.

Despite numerous complaints to the council, piles of waste have continued to mount.One resident told the Hull Live website: "It's been this way for two years now. It's an environmental issue - just think of all the rats and vermin that a place like that attracts."There's a tin roof on top of the caravan that's been left to rot, and it always rattles in the wind. If that blew off and went into someone's house or garden it could really do some damage or seriously injure somebody."It's also a total eyesore for all of the people who live here as it's horrible to look at all that rubbish. But, every time we ring the council we just get nowhere as I don't feel like anybody wants to take responsibility for it - it's like banging your head against a brick wall."

The rubbish has been mounting up for two years Credit: MEN Media

Another resident said: "This has been going on for well over 18 months and nobody seems to want to take responsibility for it. The council really should have made some progress by now because it's a total fire hazard."There are gas canisters, paint cans, and other liquid containers full of god-knows-what. If there is a fire, the whole place would go up and it would affect so many people around here."East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was looking into the complaints.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues at this property and are considering a number of options to improve the condition of the site.”

