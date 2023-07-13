The owner of two dogs found in an emaciated state in what an RSPCA inspector said was one of the worst cases she had seen has been banned from keeping animals.

The American XL bullies, a male called Tyson and a female called Lola, were discovered at Ricki Haywood's property in New Cross Walk, Sheffield, last December.

While inspectors were there, Tyson stumbled down steps and collapsed. He later had to be put to sleep. Lola survived and is recovering.

Haywood, 40, pleaded guilty to three animal welfare offences and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Lola the dog was taken into RSPCA care. Credit: RSPCA

She was given an 18-month community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Inspector Leanne Booth said: "This is one of the worst cases I have come across in my 17-year career as an inspector. What I witnessed on that day will stay with me for a very long time. The defendant showed no concern for Tyson as he lay dying at her feet.”

The court heard the RSPCA was alerted following concerns for the dogs' welfare.

Insp Booth visited the property, but when she asked to see the dogs she was told by Haywood to look over the fence.

When she called out Tyson’s name, a blue brindle bulldog staggered into view.

Tyson had been confined to a shed over winter. Credit: RSPCA

She told the court: "He attempted to walk down the steps, but collapsed and fell before he lay at the foot of the steps for several seconds. I did not think he was going to get back up, but he managed to get on his feet and staggered out of sight."

When the inspector called at the defendant’s front door, Haywood told he: "You can just take them both, I can’t cope with them." She then brought out Lola, who was severely underweight.

It later emerged Tyson had been confined to a derelict shed during winter, which was strewn with faeces and full of hazards. He was suffering from hypothermia.

A vet who examined the dogs said Tyson was "the worst case of emaciation and starvation" she had dealt with.

Lola, seen here with Inspector Booth, is now recovering. Credit: RSPCA

Lola was signed over to the RSPCA and has since been rehomed.

In mitigation, the court was told Haywood was suffering from depression at the time of the offences.

