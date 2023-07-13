A 79-year-old synchronised swimmer put on a show-stealing performance to take home gold at the 2023 Swim England Artistic Swimming National Masters Championships.

Jeanne Ansley from Leeds headlined the championships on Sunday morning at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

She performed solo to Josh Groban's 'I Raise You Up', which was greatly received by the Sheffield crowd, while representing the City of Leeds swimming club.

Jeanne Ansley represented her team, City of Leeds Credit: Will Johnston

Writing on social media, Swim England said: "Ansley, the only competitor in her age division, took home yet another gold medal for City of Leeds, proving that Artistic Swimming is a sport for all ages to enjoy.

"City of Leeds Synchronised Swimming Club are no strangers to gold medals and won three at yesterday’s Combo Cup, where they were crowned the overall winners."

There was also huge victory for the club overall, as they were crowned the new Combo Cup champions for the 2023 championships.

The team secured a medal in five swims.

That meant that the club left Ponds Forge with a total of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.