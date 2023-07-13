Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Dyson have re-arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The men, aged 70 and 69, were first arrested in March 2021 for the same offence.

Mr Dyson, 58, who is from Barnsley, was last seen by his daughter on Friday 15th November 2019.

During initial enquiries, police established that the last known sighting of the man was two days later on Sunday 17 November at around 11pm, where he was seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.

The two arrested men remain in custody.

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

