South Yorkshire could see 8,000 new jobs created and £1.2bn of funding by 2030, after being named as the UK's first Investment Zone.

The chancellor made the announcement on Thursday, during a visit to Sheffield, saying that it had already secured a further £80m of private investment and is being backed by Boeing.

Mr Hunt said the UK's first investment zone, which focuses on advanced manufacturing, will help 'level up the region' and allow South Yorkshire to 'make an even greater contribution to the UK economy.'

Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, Loop Technology and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) have partnered to support the first investment.

The zone is the first of twelve which will be established across the UK.

The HM Treasury says the investment will allow Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley to see fewer challenges in gaining finance and business growth and more opportunities for higher skilled jobs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, said: "Our first investment zone is a shining example of how we will drive growth across the country.

"It's already secured more than £80 million of private investment, including backing from Boeing, and will help support more than 8,000 jobs by 2030."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...